In Chalmette, Nunez Library offering WiFi and computer access to community

Library Access at Nunez after Hurricane Ida

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Beginning Tuesday, September 7, the Nunez Library on Nunez’s Chalmette campus will open to the community.

The library, located inside the AST Building, will be offering free internet access and device charging.

The Nunez Library will have desktop computers available in addition to offering WiFi for personal devices.

Charging stations with multiple charging cables will be set up to power phones and tablets.

Masks must be worn at all times in Nunez buildings. Disposable masks will be available inside the AST Building.

The library will open to the public at the following times:

Tuesday, Sept. 7 – 12 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

– 12 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

– 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

– 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10 – 9 a.m.-12 p.m.