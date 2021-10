SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Police in Slidell shut down Pontchartrain Drive on Thursday to rescue two Hurricane Ida recovery workers who were run over by a tractor.

Helicopters airlifted the workers to the hospital.

Police say the two were working near the tractor when the machine slipped into gear and ran them over. No one was driving the tractor at the time and police are working to understand how it started moving.

The workers’ injuries were described as “severe.”