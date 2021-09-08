Ida is gone but diamonds are forever – ‘Diamonds Direct’ giving proceeds to hurricane relief

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s called “The New Orleans Collection,” and it’s filled with glittering rings, necklaces, and bracelets.

Buy any of them, and “Diamonds Direct” says you’ll be helping the Hurricane Ida relief effort.

According to the company, “100% of the proceeds from purchases within (the) collection will support one of the three New Olreans-based charitable organizations.. selected to help our friends and neighbors during this critical time.”

The organizations are Cajun Navy Relief, Second Harvest Foodbank, and the Diamonds Direct employee relief fund.

You can view the collection here.