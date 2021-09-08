Ida is gone but diamonds are forever – ‘Diamonds Direct’ giving proceeds to hurricane relief

Hurricane Ida
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s called “The New Orleans Collection,” and it’s filled with glittering rings, necklaces, and bracelets.

Buy any of them, and “Diamonds Direct” says you’ll be helping the Hurricane Ida relief effort.

According to the company, “100% of the proceeds from purchases within (the) collection will support one of the three New Olreans-based charitable organizations.. selected to help our friends and neighbors during this critical time.”

The organizations are Cajun Navy Relief, Second Harvest Foodbank, and the Diamonds Direct employee relief fund.

You can view the collection here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Last rain chance for a couple of days

One more day of rain chances

Cold front Thursday, Gulf disturbance no threat locally

No tropical impacts across southeast Louisiana with a cold front on its way

September-like forecast for Wednesday, cold front Thursday!

Watching the Gulf and rain chances this afternoon

Popular

Latest News

More News