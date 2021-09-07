Hurricane Ida Recovery: What you need to know about SNAP/DSNAP benefits

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The wrath of Hurricane Ida left thousands without power and many families struggling to put food on the table, but replacement SNAP benefits are approved for 18 parishes in our area, and 55% of each household’s monthly allotment for august will be loaded onto SNAP EBT cards on September 11.
“I appreciate whatever I could get. It could be that I couldn’t get nothing at all, so any little help it’ll help at all,” said SNAP recipient Marie Smith.
For those who don’t usually get SNAP benefits, the disaster supplemental nutrition assistance program, or DSNAP, can assist eligible low to moderate income households who have lost groceries after a disaster like Ida.
“We will begin DSNAP three operations. You don’t need anything but a telephone to get your DSNAP, but there has to be a way to get mail to you,” said Sec. Marketa Garner Walter with the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.
For those who want to apply for DSNAP, pre-registration is available online, which will speed up the application process and determine eligibility. Eligibility for DSNAP benefits is based on household income and disaster related expenses. Both snap and DSNAP are resources to help those in need navigate disasters and the benefits can make all the difference.
“People have children and they need those things, but if they have these programs to help them, they’ll be able to function better,” said SNAP recipient Donjuan Jarman.
If you live in one of those 18 parishes and already a snap recipient, the benefits will be automatically added to your card. For more information, visit http://www.dcfs.la.gov/page/dsnap
