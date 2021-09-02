Watch: Hurricane Ida recovery update from Lafourche Parish officials

MATTHEWS, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson held a press conference to discuss response efforts following Hurricane Ida in Lafourche Parish.

President Chaisson was joined by Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Port Fourchon Executive Director Chett Chiasson.

“Lafourche took the brunt of this storm,” said President Chaisson. “Port Fourchon, Lower Bayou Lafourche, all the way up to Thibodaux took the majority of the storm, with sustained winds of 130+ MPH for 12 hours. Catastrophic damage, especially in the lower portion of the parish.”

President Chaisson says there were no levee breaches, but there was some levee overtopping, including in Des Allemands, Larose, Bayou Buff.

There are currently four POD sites (points of distribution) open and providing water, MRE’s, tarps, and ice.

Thibodaux Family Church – 785 North Canal Blvd. Thibodaux.

Raceland Ag Center – 100 Texas St., Raceland

Lockport Central Station – 806 Crescent Ave., Lockport

Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church – 723 North Bayou Drive, Golden Meadow

The entire parish is currently under a boil water advisory. There is also a burn ban in effect for the entire parish.

All shelters in Lafourche Parish are now closed.