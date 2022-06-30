Businessman and Male lawyer or judge consult having team meeting with client, Law and Legal services concept.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— State Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says the Hurricane Ida Mediation Program will be extended through the end of December.

The voluntary program, according to Donelon’s Thursday announcement, was created to facilitate mediation of disputes between policyholders and insurers for residential insurance claims of up to $50,000. He said either party can request mediation.

“Policyholders and insurers who are struggling to resolve outstanding Hurricane Ida claims should strongly consider mediation,” said Commissioner Donelon. “I am hopeful this extension will help Louisianans settle their disputes in a positive manner.”

Donelon said there are two mediation providers available, Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions in Baton Rouge and Mediation & Arbitration Professional Systems (MAPS) in Metairie. Both of which are offering services for a $600 flat fee.

For more on the mediation program, click here. The program will be available until December 31, 2022.