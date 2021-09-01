Hot meals provided by the Salvation Army in response to Hurricane Ida disaster

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the Salvation Army had 15 mobile feeding units ready to distribute 17,500 meals to hardest-hit areas left in Ida’s wake.
Eight locations have been identified and will be receiving meals for lunch and dinner:
- Treme Recreation Center (900 N. Villere St)
- Gernon Brown Recreation Center (1001 Harrison Ave)
- Milne Recreation Center (5420 Franklin Ave)
- Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center (4300 St. Claude)
- John P. Lyons Recreation Center (624 Louisiana Ave)
- Rosenwald Recreation Center ( 1120 S. Broad Ave.)
DINNER LOCATIONS (4-6 PM):
- Joe W. Brown Recreation Center (5601 Read Blvd)
- Cut Off Recreation Center (6600 Belgrade St.)
For more information on The Salvation Army’s continued response, visit disaster.salvationarmyusa.org. To make a financial gift to support Hurricane Ida relief:
- Visit helpsalvationarmy.org
- Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)
- Text GIVE to 52000 to donate $10 automatically through your cell phone bill