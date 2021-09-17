Hammond attorneys give back with hot food and gas cards

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys offered another kind of hurricane relief on Friday — $25 gas cards along with hot meals in Hammond.
Meals were provided by the Kolache Kitchen.
The volunteers say it’s important to give — even if you’re going through a hard time yourself.
“Everybody in this area has been affected by the hurricane and we just wanted to find a way to help back, so we got together and decided to give away gift cards,” attorney Brad Matthews explained. “We’re giving away 100 $25 gift cards, phone chargers, and a cool drink, whatever we can do to help. The area, myself included, has had a hard time in the last few weeks. We’re happy to come out and do our part in the area.”
Proving that even in the hard times, the community can grow together even stronger.