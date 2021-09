NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Monday, Entergy announced after eight days of restoration work, crews across southeast Louisiana have restored power to more than half of all customers who were affected by Hurricane Ida.

According to Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans, they have restored a combined 457,000 customers out of the peak of 902,000 that lost service. Entergy New Orleans has restored nearly 70% of customers impacted.