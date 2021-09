GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng joinS other parish leaders and partners for an update on Hurricane Ida response and recovery at the Emergency Operations Center in Gretna.

Get Connected

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net. Residents can also receive regular updates by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@JeffParishGov) or by texting JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777.