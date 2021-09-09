Generators, chainsaws have certain qualifications to be reimbursed by FEMA

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Generators and chainsaws are part of FEMA’s reimbursement expenses following Hurricane Ida.

“Nothing is really totally automatic on this. We look at each application and the characteristics and what people have experienced,” said Nate Custer, FEMA spokesman.

The agency has approved up to $800 for generators, $250 for chainsaws, but only if they were purchased or rented no earlier than Aug. 26.

Custer said, “Before Aug. 26, no one knew Ida was coming and no one had a reason to fear massive power outages. If someone tries to get assistance for a generator bought or rented before Aug. 26, there’s a fraud issue perhaps involved in that. Aug. 26 through Sept. 26 is the buying or renting to clean things up.”

FEMA clarifies that assistance is available for food, water, gas for transportation, and prescriptions.

“That is in the category of potential life-saving assistance. We can provide up to $500 to certain applicants, depending on their income situation,” Custer said.

If you’re staying in a hotel, keep your receipt. Reimbursements are given on a case-by-case basis.

“That can be considered for the evacuation cost that those people faced,” said Custer.

Assistance is also available for emergency home repairs.

Custer said, “Maybe fix up one bedroom, connect the utilities, fix holes in the roof, in the floor in the walls so you can stay there while you’re rebuilding.”

You can not receive assistance from both your insurance company and FEMA for the same damage.

Apply online for FEMA relief at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.