BELLE CHASSE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Air National Guard provided assistance Wednesday to the devastated communities of Lafourche Parish following the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Points of Distribution (POD) sites were established in Raceland and Thibodaux and manned by 159th Fighter Wing Airmen. PODs allow commodities such as water, food, and ice to be distributed in a centralized location for areas impacted by natural disasters.