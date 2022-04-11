METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It’s been more than 7 months since Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana and FEMA is looking to get started on a group housing site for survivors in Jefferson Parish.

According to a statement from FEMA, the project includes developing a 5.74-acre site that will house up to 28 travel trailers and a single office in Metairie. It was later revealed the proposed site would be in the 3600 block of Houma Boulevard.

Construction would consist of lot clearing, grading, road enhancement, installation of utilities, and transporting trailers to the site. The housing project would stay in the area until no longer needed.

A forum has been opened for public comment on the site and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Monday, April 11. To submit a written comment, send an email to dr-4611-fema-ehp-ia@fema.dhs.gov with the subject “Temporary Housing – Metairie Group Housing Site (JE-05)”

