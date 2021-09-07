Free lunch and dinner every day this week at Church of the King on W. Esplanade

Free lunch and dinner at Church of the King after Hurricane Ida

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The city of Kenner and Church of the King have partnered with George and Megan Shinn of the George Shinn Foundation to provide 30,000 hot meals this week to help residents in need.

George Shinn, the former owner of the Charlotte Hornets who moved the team to New Orleans in 2002, is a long-time member of the church and called to ask how he could help in the Hurricane Ida recovery process, said Randy Craighead, associate pastor of Church of the King.

“The entire week is courtesy of George and (wife) Megan Shinn and the George Shinn Foundation through

a gracious donation of $100,000,” Craighead said.

“We’re going to do everything we can to help the hurting and let compassion flow from us.”

Church of the King is holding drive-thru distributions for lunch at noon and dinner at 5 p.m. every day at its West Esplanade Avenue campus at 1405 W. Esplanade Ave. on the west side of The Esplanade mall.

Craighead said 3,000 hot meals will be served at lunch and dinner through Friday (Sept. 10), for a total of 6,000 meals a day. The majority of the meals are being prepared through a partnership between the church and Mercy Chefs.

Mayor Ben Zahn thanked both George and Megan Shinn and Church of the King.

“The church is really stepping up to help the community at a time when many Kenner residents are hurting,”

said Mayor Zahn.

“This will make a tremendous difference for so many people, and we also want to thank

the George Shinn Foundation and Mercy Chefs for making all of this possible.