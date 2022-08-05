NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 5, Senator John Kennedy, and the Senate Appropriations Committee announced that $69,021,705 will be granted to aid communities affected by hurricanes, Laura and Ida. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will aid multiple areas across Louisiana.

“This $69 million will help Louisiana communities and campuses rebuild and recover from the blows that Hurricanes Laura and Ida dealt us,” said Kennedy.

According to reports, $37,907,712 will go to St. Tammany Parish for debris removal and monitoring from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, $14,305,571 will go to Lafourche Parish Hospital Service District No. 1 for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida, and $4,123,898 will be spent to repair the Calcasieu Parish School Board at the Curriculum & Instruction Tech Center campus related to damages from Hurricane Laura.

According to FEMA, the following areas will also receive some help:

$2,766,901 will go to the city of Sulphur for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Laura.

$1,093,213 will go to Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs at the Sulphur High School’s campus related to Hurricane Laura.

$1,921,822 will be given to Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs at the LeBlanc Middle School’s campus related to Hurricane Laura.

$ 1,438,724 will go to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs at the Sam Houston High School campus related to Hurricane Laura.

$ 2,798,637 will be given to Lafourche Parish Hospital Service District #1 for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.

$ 1,597,016 will be given to the city of Gretna for Public Assistance Alternate Procedures (PAAP) and debris removal related to Hurricane Ida.

$ 1,068,211 will be provided to the city of Harahan for Public Assistance Alternate Procedures (PAAP) and debris removal related to Hurricane Ida.