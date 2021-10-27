FEMA deadline extended for Hurricane Ida assistance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, October 27, officials with the State of Louisiana announced Hurricane Ida survivors have more time to apply for FEMA assistance.

The deadline has been extended to November 29 for the following parishes:

Ascension

Assumption

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Martin

St. Mary

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

Assistance through FEMA can help the post-Ida recovery process with:

Rental assistance

Temporary housing

Personal property losses

Home repairs

Other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance

FEMA officials say the quickest way to apply for disaster assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Phones operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Additionally, hurricane survivors can visit a Disaster Recovery Center to meet with a specialist in person. Officials say

The deadline to apply for a Small Business Administration disaster loan has also been extended to November 29. Businesses and residents can apply for a loan by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center, logging onto www.SBA.gov/disaster, calling call SBA’s customer service center at 800-877-8339, or emailling

disastercustomerservice@sba.gov

For more information on disaster recovery assistance, click here.