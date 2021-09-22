Feeding America: Serving the South

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- The mission is making meals and ending hunger. Second Harvest is the largest charitable anti-hunger network in south Louisiana. In partnership with Feeding America organization, we are giving you— our viewers— a closer look at what the food bank does for our community.

In our first Feeding America story this month, we focused on Second Harvest’s Disaster Response Plans. Little did we know that two weeks later, we would get a first hand look at how their plans work in real time. That’s when Hurricane Ida blew through the place we call home.

Luckily when Hurricane Ida made landfall, the Disaster Response Team at Second Harvest knew exactly what to do. Here we are more than three weeks later, and their team is still hard at work in those devastated communities.

One in five households in Louisiana are at risk of hunger.

Especially now, after two catastrophic events: A pandemic and a hurricane.

Working on the front lines, Second Harvest food bank leads the fight against hunger in south Louisiana.

Did you know that Second Harvest doesn’t just serve families in the Greater New Orleans area, in fact, the box in the video above are being shipped out to Houma, where they are struggling following Hurricane Ida.

“We are paying this forward. It’s a gift of love,” explained Jay Vise, Second Harvest Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, Director of Marketing and Communications. “We are proud to be able to take (supplies) down into these communities that were so hard hit by Ida.”

Providing food and support to 700 community partners and programs across the 23 parishes, Second Harvest has wide spread operations that go throughout the region.

“Second Harvest Food bank is some times seen as a New Orleans food bank and we are based out of New Orleans but, we cover 23 parishes and year around we serve the hardest hit communities,” shared Vise.

As Hurricane Ida pulled away from our area, devastation was left behind. So what does Second Harvest do first? They send in the troops.

“All of these communities that are hardest hit are part of our service are,” said Vise. We are here long before the storm and we are proud to be working in these communities long after the storm passes.

Dozens of trucks are being loaded up with disaster relief supplies. In them, there are waters, diapers, food, and more. The drivers will roll out each morning with supplies loaded up and ready to be delivered to residents along Louisiana’s Coast.

“Folks in these communities tells us although they have been through this before, for them this is the worst yet. They are having to rebuild and it’s going to take them months and years to rebuild.”

With help from Second Harvest, rebuilding will be a little smoother for many of these residents.

So far, three million pounds of water, supplies, hygiene products, clean up kits and more have been delivered.