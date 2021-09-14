Family camps in front yard after Ida destroys home

DES ALLEMANDS, La. (WGNO) — Much of Southeast Louisiana is hopeful the tropical downpours from Nicholas are over so cleanup from Hurricane Ida can continue.

Some who lost everything are living with family, friends or in temporary shelters. One family in St. Charles Parish is camping in their front yard after their home was destroyed.

On a quiet gravel road in the Des Allemands area, you’ll find Camp Nazio. The Nazio’s home was destroyed when the roof came off and water got inside. The winds snatched siding, the power pole, breaker and meter from their home.

“To say that I’ve seen destruction like this before, I’d be lying,” Hypolite Nazio said. “There’s sometimes that I sit down and I cry, but all you can really do is move forward.”

Following the storm, Nazio said he knew that he needed to provide shelter for his family. The Nazios conjoined multiple tents and put a tarp over them. They even have a makeshift kitchen to cook family meals.

“The way I look at it is it is a test from God. We sit down, we pray before we eat, we pray at night and we read the bible. We just believe that God is going to walk us through this,” Nazio said.

Although the Nazios do not have power, they’re remaining optimistic and cherishing the memories that they are building.

“Over here, we’ve sat down and talked more with our kids than when we did when we had the house and TV, internet and all of that. We have everything that we need,” Nazio said.

For the Nazios, St. Charles Parish is home. The family is not looking to temporarily move into a hotel or away from their property.

“To rebuild and pay rent, that will be next to impossible. It would be one or the other. I want to rebuild ,so we’re going to live like that as long as we can until I can rebuild,” Nazio said.

The Nazios have also been resourceful. They’re collecting rain water and reusing it when possible.

The family met with a FEMA adjuster, but until the rebuilding process can begin, they’re quoting the Bible saying, “We shall want for nothing.”