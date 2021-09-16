Entergy to commit $1.25M to communities recovering from Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Entergy will be committing $1.25 million to communities recovering from Hurricane Ida, including $250,000 in funds for the American Red Cross.

“Hurricane Ida’s impact to New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was devastating and our restoration efforts continue in the hardest-hit areas,” said Deanna Rodriguez, Entergy New Orleans president and CEO.

“These charitable contributions will go directly to those who need it the most to help in their recovery.”

Entergy officials said the money will be used to help nonprofit partners provide disaster relief and recovery.

“Restoring power to our communities is the first step in helping get our communities back on their feet,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “To be a true partner we need to ensure we’re helping our customers in every way possible. This is just us doing what’s right for the communities we live in and serve.”