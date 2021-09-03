ENTERGY: Restoration timelines released for more than 20 southern Louisiana parishes

LOUISIANA — On Friday, Louisiana power company Entergy released another round of power restoration times for several parishes in southern Louisiana.
TIMELINES
|Ascension Parish
|Sept. 7
|Assumption Parish
|Sept. 22
|East and West Feliciana Parish
|Sept. 3
|East Bank of Jefferson Parish
|Sept. 8
|East Baton Rouge Parish
|Sept. 6
|Iberville Parish
|Sept. 3
|Lafourche Parish
|Sept. 29*
|Livingston Parish
|Sept. 7
|Lower Jefferson Parish
|Sept.29*
|Orleans Parish
|Sept. 8
|Plaquemines Parish with the exception of Belle Chasse which will be Sept. 10
|Sept. 29 *
|St. Bernard Parish
|Sept. 7
|St. Charles Parish
|Sept. 29*
|St. James Parish
|Sept. 17
|St. John Parish
|Sept. 17
|St. Tammany Parish
|Sept. 10
|Tangipahoa Parish
|Sept. 17
|Terrebonne Parish
|Sept. 29*
|Washington Parish
|Sept. 10
|Westbank of Jefferson Parish
|Sept. 8
|West Baton Rouge Parish
|Sept. 3
* These represent “no later than” dates and the company will explore every option to expedite restoration.
Please note restoration dates represent the vast majority of customers for a given parish and a few customers in the most affected areas could still be without power for longer.