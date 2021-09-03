ENTERGY: Restoration timelines released for more than 20 southern Louisiana parishes

Hurricane Ida

LOUISIANA — On Friday, Louisiana power company Entergy released another round of power restoration times for several parishes in southern Louisiana.

TIMELINES

Ascension ParishSept. 7 
Assumption Parish Sept. 22 
East and West Feliciana Parish Sept. 3 
East Bank of Jefferson Parish Sept. 8 
East Baton Rouge Parish Sept. 6 
Iberville Parish Sept. 3
Lafourche Parish Sept. 29* 
Livingston Parish Sept. 7 
Lower Jefferson Parish Sept.29* 
Orleans Parish Sept. 8 
Plaquemines Parish with the exception of Belle Chasse which will be Sept. 10 Sept. 29 *  
St. Bernard Parish Sept. 7 
St. Charles Parish Sept. 29* 
St. James Parish Sept. 17
St. John Parish Sept. 17
St. Tammany Parish Sept. 10
Tangipahoa Parish Sept. 17
Terrebonne Parish Sept. 29*
Washington Parish Sept. 10
Westbank of Jefferson Parish Sept. 8
West Baton Rouge ParishSept. 3

* These represent “no later than” dates and the company will explore every option to expedite restoration.

Please note restoration dates represent the vast majority of customers for a given parish and a few customers in the most affected areas could still be without power for longer.

