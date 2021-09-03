ENTERGY: Restoration timelines released for more than 20 southern Louisiana parishes

LOUISIANA — On Friday, Louisiana power company Entergy released another round of power restoration times for several parishes in southern Louisiana.

TIMELINES

Ascension Parish Sept. 7 Assumption Parish Sept. 22 East and West Feliciana Parish Sept. 3 East Bank of Jefferson Parish Sept. 8 East Baton Rouge Parish Sept. 6 Iberville Parish Sept. 3 Lafourche Parish Sept. 29* Livingston Parish Sept. 7 Lower Jefferson Parish Sept.29* Orleans Parish Sept. 8 Plaquemines Parish with the exception of Belle Chasse which will be Sept. 10 Sept. 29 * St. Bernard Parish Sept. 7 St. Charles Parish Sept. 29* St. James Parish Sept. 17 St. John Parish Sept. 17 St. Tammany Parish Sept. 10 Tangipahoa Parish Sept. 17 Terrebonne Parish Sept. 29* Washington Parish Sept. 10 Westbank of Jefferson Parish Sept. 8 West Baton Rouge Parish Sept. 3

* These represent “no later than” dates and the company will explore every option to expedite restoration.

Please note restoration dates represent the vast majority of customers for a given parish and a few customers in the most affected areas could still be without power for longer.