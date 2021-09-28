Entergy: Power restored from Hurricane Ida to almost all

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Entergy Louisiana reported this morning that it has restored power to nearly every customer who lost it during Hurricane Ida, except for a few water routes and the hardest-hit areas of Grand Isle and Pt. Fourchon.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that every home has power, however. Entergy officials noted that many residents will have to make repairs to the electrical systems of their homes before the final power switch can be thrown. In many commercial settings, the presence of an electrician may be required.

Over 1 million residents were without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Entergy reported 697,000 outages at its peak. Since then, Entergy said it has been working with a team of over 26,000 workers from 41 states to restore the grid. A team of workers will continue restoring and upgrading the grid for the rest of 2021.

“Restoring power following Hurricane Ida has been a monumental task, and we have the thousands of men and women who came from across the country to assist our teams locally to thank for bringing hope and a sense of normalcy to communities many of us call home,” said Entergy Louisiana President/CEO Phillip May. “We know there’s still work to be done, but I want to assure customers that Entergy will be there for them, even long after the lights come back on. Together, we will rebuild, recover and come back stronger than before.”

Entergy said residents should check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to their home or business and contact an electrician to make needed repairs. For more information on what equipment is yours and what equipment is Entergy’s, visit entergy.com/weatherhead. If damage has been repaired by a qualified electrician, call 1-866-557-4240 between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to generate a service reconnection work order.