Dog Stop in Metairie back open for dog care services following Hurricane Ida

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — As Southeastern Louisiana continues to reopen following Hurricane Ida’s destruction, one local business is fulfilling a particular need in the community: dog boarding.

The Dog Stop of Metairie is back open and fully operational for those in need of dog care services. The business specializes in both boarding and daycare.

While many dog boarding services in the area continue to remain closed following Hurricane Ida, staff with the Dog Stop are ready to roll up their sleeves.

In a statement announcing their reopening, Dog Stop owner Lisa Krake said:

We’ve been working diligently over the last two weeks to reopen and are happy to say we can now take care of those in need of dog care boarding and daycare. It has been an uphill battle, but thankfully our team got the job done, and we are ready to serve those at this most critical rebuilding time.”

The Dog Stop is located on the corner of Veterans Highway and Transcontinental in Metairie.

For more information, contact Abby Krake or any of the team members at the Dog Stop of Metairie at 504-457-7297.