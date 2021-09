BELLE CHASSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Members of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office have been busy since Hurricane Ida tore through their parish.

On Thursday morning, members of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office are touring Ironton in a boat.

This comes after a night when deputies rescued a horse in Belle Chasse.

The pictures below show how the rescue unfolded on Engineers Rd. Wednesday night.



Images courtesy of Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office

Major Ryan Hebert along with other deputies on scene helped with this rescue.