Coast Guard rescued 13 people, 2 animals post-Ida

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Thirteen people and two animals were rescued by the Coast Guard after Hurricane Ida. Additionally, six people were assisted by crews.

Flight time by Coast Guard rescue crews from New Orleans, Mobile, and Cape Cod totaled 27 hours and 42 minutes.

Rescues took place Monday and Tuesday in Leeville, Port Sulphur, Grand Isle, LaPlace, and Houston, Texas. Efforts ranged from transporting individuals to hospitals for medical attention to rescuing individuals in a storm-damaged motel.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew responded to a report of two men needing medical assistance; one having difficulties from a preexisting condition and the other with a leg injury, in Grand Isle, Louisiana, August 31, 2021. The aircrew lowered the rescue swimmer to assess the patients then transferred them to University Medical Center in New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

The Coast Guard received a report that a man had been struck in the head during the storm by a window in Leeville, Louisiana, August 30, 2021. An Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew landed on a highway and embarked the patient and took him to West Jefferson Hospital in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)