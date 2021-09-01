Coast Guard rescued 13 people, 2 animals post-Ida

Hurricane Ida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Thirteen people and two animals were rescued by the Coast Guard after Hurricane Ida. Additionally, six people were assisted by crews.

Flight time by Coast Guard rescue crews from New Orleans, Mobile, and Cape Cod totaled 27 hours and 42 minutes.

Rescues took place Monday and Tuesday in Leeville, Port Sulphur, Grand Isle, LaPlace, and Houston, Texas. Efforts ranged from transporting individuals to hospitals for medical attention to rescuing individuals in a storm-damaged motel.

  • A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew responded to a report of two men needing medical assistance; one having difficulties from a preexisting condition and the other with a leg injury, in Grand Isle, Louisiana, August 31, 2021. The aircrew lowered the rescue swimmer to assess the patients then transferred them to University Medical Center in New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
  • A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew responded to a report of two men needing medical assistance; one having difficulties from a preexisting condition and the other with a leg injury, in Grand Isle, Louisiana, August 31, 2021. The aircrew lowered the rescue swimmer to assess the patients then transferred them to University Medical Center in New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
  • The Coast Guard received a report that a man had been struck in the head during the storm by a window in Leeville, Louisiana, August 30, 2021. An Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew landed on a highway and embarked the patient and took him to West Jefferson Hospital in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Spotty storms again on Wednesday

Locally heavy downpours this evening

4PM Update: Ida track shifts slightly east with landfall by Sunday afternoon

Major Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday in WGNO viewing area

7PM track unchanged, Ida to make landfall near Terrebonne Sunday as a category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 Sunday night!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 88° 78°

Thursday

90° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 90° 77°

Friday

90° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 90° 77°

Saturday

88° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 88° 77°

Sunday

87° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 87° 77°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 86° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 87° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
86°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
87°

87°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

88°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
87°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
84°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News