NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s been just over six months since Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, and one national non-profit is continuing to applaud the work of emergency responders work their work during the disaster.

Members of the Coast Guard’s 8th District, also known as The Protectors of the Gulf and the Heartland, were honored at an evening ceremony on Friday, March 11.

Coast Guard members received recognition for their response to Ida, which made landfall on August 29 of last year.

The event was hosted by the non-profit group The Coast Guard Foundation, which aims to recognize members of the Coast Guard for nearly 30 years.

“We’re here to specifically recognize their response to Hurricane Ida,” explained External Engagement Author Ron Labrec. “When the hurricane hit, the Coast Guard lept into action with its local and state partners and many members in the industry. They saved 12 lives, they opens the port in the river. [All] in only six days.”

Additionally, the ceremony honored the life of longtime board member and marine transportation executive Otto Candies, Jr., who passed away in February 2021.