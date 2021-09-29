City announces program to help Ida victims cover insurance deductibles

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A new program looks to assist Orleans Parish residents impacted by Hurricane Ida.

On Wednesday, the City of New Orleans announced it would be accepting applications for the Hurricane Ida Insurance Deductible Program beginning Thursday, September 30.

The program was designed to financially assist homeowners working to pay for insurance deductibles following the storm and move forward with receiving FEMA assistance.

Qualifying applicants will:

Have experienced sustained residential damage to primary residence during Hurricane Ida

Have a primary residence located within Orleans Parish

Have a household income at or below 140 percent AMI (approximately $98,140 for a family of four)

Not possess delinquent City taxes

Payments will be made directly to the insurance provider.

In a statement announcing the program, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said:

“Many of our homeowners are facing substantial challenges in initiating storm damage repairs mainly due to high insurance deductibles. We are confident that this program will meet the needs of our residents by lightening their financial burdens. It will also ensure access to safe and healthy housing during the hurricane recovery and in our continuous response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The City estimates up to $2 million in Neighborhood Housing Improvement Funding will help anywhere between 250-300 households recover from the storm. The program will stay in effect as long as funding is available.

Interested candidates may obtain an application at ready.nola.gov.

For more information contact Richard Boseman, Director of Asset Management for the Office of Housing Policy and Community Development.

Phone: 504-658-4350

Email: rnboseman@nola.gov or slharris@nola.gov

Applications, insurance policies, and estimates of repairs can be emailed or dropped off at the 1340 Poydras Street, 10th Floor office.