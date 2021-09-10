Challenges remain nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ida

TERREBONNE PARISH (WGNO) — Governor John Bel Edwards spent Friday afternoon touring areas of Terrebonne Parish hardest hit by Hurricane Ida.

Much of the region is still without power and other resources are scarce. Edwards spent the day touring Chauvin and Bourg.

12 days after Hurricane Ida, Ray Domangue is still cleaning debris out of his yard in the small town of Bourg.

“I’ve got roofing in my backyard. Some of it is metal roofing that I don’t even know where it came from,” Domangue said.

His roof has extreme damage, but that’s not the worst part.

“I’ve got water damage inside the house and inside the walls,” Domangue said.

Nearly every home and business in Terrebonne Parish has damage and debris is now piling up along the road.

Domangue said, “The National Guard is here. Everyone is down here and helping one another out. They’re just rebuilding.”

Governor John Bel Edwards is inspired to see so many neighbors helping neighbors. Community centers have become makeshift grocery stores with supplies for those in need.

Edwards also realizes with the sheer amount of devastation, it is going to take a lot more than communities coming together to rebuild.

“Our commitment as a state is to continue working as hard as we can and bring every available resource during that time that it will be extremely difficult,” Edwards said.

Edwards also said now that areas not hit as hard are coming back online, efforts can shift to concentrate more resources in communities to expedite restoring power.

“I think that things are moving in the right direction, but at the same time, we fully understand that there are 10’s of thousands of Louisianans across the southeastern portion of our state who are not in a good place right now,” Edwards said. “If I say that we’re doing everything that we can, that isn’t going to make their lives better. It’s only going to be better when we actually deliver for them.”