Burn ban lifted for 8 Louisiana parishes; remains in effect for 8 others

BATON ROUGE (WGNO) — Nearly three weeks following Hurricane Ida, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal has permitted private burning to continue in eight Lousiana parishes.

On Friday, Fire Marshal Butch Browning, in collaboration with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, updated the state’s current burn ban.

Private burning may continue for the following parishes:

Ascension

Assumption

Livingston

Plaquemines

St. Helena

St. James

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

The modified restrictions are effective as of 8:00 Friday morning and will remain in place until further notice from the state.

The previous ban was instated on September 2 for more than 20 parishes across Louisiana. The ban was an effort to prevent fires in communities that were without water after the hurricane.

Burn restrictions remain in effect for the following parishes:

Iberville

Jefferson

Lafourche

Orleans

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. John the Baptist

Terrebonne

Private burning is only allowed in these parishes if approved by the local government or fire department. The ban does not include prescribed burns by the LDAF, which could include burning for agricultural reasons.

In the wake of disaster restoration, the state also reminds residents that some materials should not be burned. Such items include:

Plastic and other synthetic materials

Tires and other rubber products

Paints, household and agricultural chemicals

Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire

Newspaper, cardboard and other paper products

Buildings and mobile homes

Burnable materials allowed are vegetation and ordinary yard waste like tree limbs, leaves, and grass clippings.