Burn ban issued for more than 20 parishes across southern Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — A burn ban has been issued for more than 20 parishes across southern Louisiana. Effective immediately, residents in the following parishes should avoid burning:

Ascension,

Assumption

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberville

Jefferson

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

Exemptions from the burn ban include the use of barbecue grills, fire pits, small campfires for brief recreational uses, along with prescribed bans by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

In a statement declaring the order, Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said:

“The extensive damage caused by Hurricane Ida includes several water systems. That means many

communities are without adequate water service for potential fire suppression needs. This order will hopefully assist local first responders by reducing unnecessary fire calls that they will be challenged to answer due to a lack of infrastructure, resources and personnel already tasked with Ida recovery efforts.”

Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning, September 1, 2021

Violators could be subject to criminal and/or civil penalties. The burn ban will last until further notice.