Boil Advisory lifted in Grand Isle, nearly 5 months after Ida’s landfall

A view of the damage caused by Hurricane Ida to Grand Isle five days after it hit, Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sept 3, 2021. Every home reported damage, with around 40-50 percent of those homes being completely destroyed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

JEFFERSON, La. — On Tuesday, January 18, the Jefferson Parish Water Department, in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), has lifted the Do Not Drink Order and the Boil Water Advisory for Grand Isle.

Nearly five months after Hurricane Ida hit Grand Isle, the Do Not Drink Order and Boil Water Advisory are being lifted based on chemical sampling and analysis of the bacteriological samples collected within the distribution system.

Customers in the affected area may now use the water without boiling or disinfecting. No precautionary actions are necessary.

For additional information about this advisory, please contact the Jefferson Parish Water Quality Laboratory at (504) 838-4300 or the Jefferson Parish West Bank Water Treatment Plant at (504) 349-5080.