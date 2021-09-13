Back to school… again! See which schools are reopening after Hurricane Ida.

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — You’re going to see school busses delivering students to campus today for the first time in two weeks.

This morning kiddos in St. Bernard Parish are headed back to the classrooms after school was suspended due to Hurricane Ida.

St. Bernard officials says they have enough food to feed the students and gas for busses after being without since they were in the path of the category 4 storm.

Another parish is sending their students back to class this Monday for a second first day of school, St. Tammany Parish schools are resuming as well, and they will be on their normal schedules.

Students in Jefferson Parish Public Schools will not return to class for at least another week. Schools will re-open in three stages, with the first to be opened sustaining the least damage from Ida.

Tier-one schools return on September 20, then tier-two to return September 24, and last will be the 41 most damaged schools. They won’t re-open to students until October 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, NOLA Public Schools are still evaluating damages and are hoping to open classrooms between September 15 and 22, 2021.

