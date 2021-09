Academy sports provides free water in Metairie, Slidell, and Covington in response to Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, Academy Sports + Outdoors in Metairie, Covington, and Slidell will offer free cases of 24-count bottled water to the public in response to Hurricane Ida.

WHERE: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Metairie 8843 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, Louisiana 70003 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors – Covington 7205 Pinnacle Pkwy Covington, LA 70433 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors – Slidell 61107 Airport Road Slidell, LA 70460 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

STORE HOURS:

Metairie: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Slidell: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Covington: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Customers can look for the 18-wheeler parked in front of the stores to pick up their free case.