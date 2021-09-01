A hands-on lesson for a local school with a hands-on approach

MANDEVILLE, La. — Hurricane Ida canceled classes in schools across the Northshore. But at one school, where they learn “hands on,” it has provided a teaching moment.

In Mandeville, the Kinder Haus Montessori School is learning a hard lesson from Mother Nature.

Hurricane Ida left a trail of trouble… and classrooms to repair.

Reporter Bill Wood: What was it like after Hurricane Ida?

Bri Steilberg, School Owner and Director: It was overwhelming. Trees and limbs down. Damage, but a sense of knowing you are not alone.

Clean-up after the latest storm is putting the Montessori hands-on education philosophy to the test.

As they figure out the future, help is here from friends down the street.

Wood: Why are you here?

Volunteer: It’s hard to face a crisis yourself. It makes you worry — in these moments you need others there to get you going. We’ve got this. We’ve got this.

The school will get back to the books as soon as the electricity is on.

For now, their hands are full with hands-on homework assigned by a hurricane.

The Kinder Haus Montessori School serves about 100 families.