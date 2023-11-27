JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Donations will soon be accepted for the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots initiative in Jefferson Parish.

Jefferson Parish Transit is partnering to make this year’s “Get-moving” toy drive possible.

“We’re on a mission to bring smiles and activity to our local children. Let’s unite to get our kids moving this Christmas! We are asking residents to help us make a difference and consider donating anything on wheels or toys that promote activity, like rollerblades, bikes, strollers, hula-hoops or sports items,” said Jefferson Parish Transit Director Ninette Barrios.

Donations will be accepted starting Friday, Dec. 1 until Monday, Dec. 18.

They can be dropped off at the following locations:

Jefferson Parish Transit Administration Building — From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Located at 21 Westbank Expressway in Harvey.

— From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Located at 21 Westbank Expressway in Harvey. Veterans Memorial Square donation bus — Across from Lakeside Mall in Metairie

More information about the program can be found on the Toys for Tots website.

