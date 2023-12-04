NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The holiday season has arrived in the Greater New Orleans area, and for many, it’s also the season of giving.

While the holiday season often represents a time for families and friends to relax and spend time with one another, it also offers an opportunity to give back to the community and help people in need.

With Christmas around the corner, WGNO rounded up a few toy drives across the Greater New Orleans area to help you lean into the giving spirit and find ways to give back to your community.

Thrive New Orleans 2023 Christmas Toy Drive

Thrive New Orleans is partnering with DePaul Community Health Centers, Aetna and Walmart Plus to collect toys during the holiday season.

Dec. 16 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 3320 Johnny Jackson Jr. Blvd., New Orleans

Dec. 23 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 3600 Desire Parkway, New Orleans



Christmas for the Kids

The Jefferson Parish Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with NOLA Families in Need for a Christmas event with food, spacewalks, holiday music and more at Pontiff Playground. To enter the event, all attendees must bring an unwrapped, new toy with a minimum value of $20. Toys collected will be donated to families in need through NOLA Families in Need.

Dec. 10 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. 1521 Palm St., Metairie



Get-Moving Toy Drive

Jefferson Parish Transit is working the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots for a “Get-Moving” toy drive.

Dec. 1 to Dec. 18 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 21 Westbank Expressway, Harvey Donation bus across from Lakeside Mall at 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie



Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans Toys for Tots Donation Drive and Breakfast

The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans is partnering with Lifestyle Appliances to collect toys for Toys for Tots and host a breakfast event on Dec. 13. The cost of attendance is $10 and guests are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy.

Toys can be dropped off at the HBAGNO Offices and the Lifestyle Appliances Showroom until Dec. 13 HBAGNO Offices: 2424 N. Arnoult Road, Metairie Lifestyle Appliances Showroom: 800 Clearview Parkway, Harahan



Greater St. Stephen Ministries Toy Giveaway

Greater St. Stephen Ministries is hosting a Toy Giveaway event for children in the New Orleans community ages 0 to 14.

Dec. 16 5600 Read Blvd., New Orleans



New Orleans Recreation Development Commission Toy Drive

The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission is collecting toys for its third annual toy drive through Dec. 8. NORD will be collecting toys for children aged 1 to 17 at multiple locations across the city to be given out at the NORD Annual Drive-Thru Holiday on Dec. 16.

Toys can be dropped off at the following locations: Annunciation Recreation Center at 800 Race St., New Orleans Behrman Recreation Center at 2529 General Meyer Ave., New Orleans Cut-Off Recreation Center at 6600 Belgrade St., New Orleans Desire Florida Multi-Service Center at 3250 Industry St., New Orleans Gernon Brown Recreation Center at 1001 Harrison Ave., New Orleans Gert Town Indoor Pool at 3411 Broadway St., New Orleans Joe W. Brown Recreation Center at 5601 Read Blvd., New Orleans Lyons Recreation Center at 624 Louisiana Ave., New Orleans Milne Recreation Center at 5420 Franklin Ave., New Orleans Rosenwald Recreation Center at 1120 S. Broad St., New Orleans Bernard Recreation Center at 1500 Lafreniere St., New Orleans Sanchez Multi-Purpose Center at 1616 Fats Domino Ave., New Orleans Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center at 4300 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans Treme Recreation Community Center at 900 North Villere St., New Orleans



