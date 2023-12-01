NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Lights are up, Santa is in town, the holiday season has officially arrived in the Greater New Orleans area.

With the arrival of the season, people are starting to decorate their homes and businesses, and for some, that means buying and decorating a Christmas tree.

For many, going to a local tree lot, picking out a tree and decorating with family is an integral part of holiday celebrations. But where can people go to find these live trees?

WGNO compiled a list of Christmas tree farms across the Greater New Orleans area to help you find the perfect tree for your home.

AV Tree Farms Christmas Tree Lots

AV Tree Farms Christmas Tree Lots is offering different types of trees with the option to have them flocked, as well as stands.

1228 Elmwood Park Blvd., Harahan

555 Lapalco Blvd., Gretna

4115 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero

Steele’s Christmas Tree Farm

Steele’s Christmas Tree Farm is offering a variety of trees, flocking services and the option to cut your own tree.

56459 Dollar Road, Angie

Shady Pond Tree Farm

Shady Pond Tree Farm is offering more than a dozen of different types of trees and the option to cut your own tree.

37226 Pine St. Extension, Pearl River

3 Elves Christmas Trees

3 Elves Christmas Trees is offering trees as well as Christmas and Christmas tree decor.

370 S. Morrison Blvd., Hammond

Yawn Station Christmas Tree Farm

Yawn Station Christmas Tree Farm is offering a variety of pre-cut trees, the option to cut your own tree and an opportunity to ride the “Christmas Train.”

29400 Ruby Purvis Road, Independence

Perino’s Garden Center

Perino’s Garden Center is offering a selection of trees as well as poinsettias and holiday decor.

3100 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie

