BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — For some, side dishes, not the turkey, are the star at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Every region of the U.S. has its must-have sides for the holiday dinner. The Campbell’s State of the Sides report shows which sides are the favorites in each state based on food trend analysis.

According to the report, 67% of Americans prefer side dishes to main entrees, and over half of the nation would be happy with just sides on their plate.

Do you think your family cooks too many sides? The study said the average number for Thanksgiving dinner is five.

Mashed potatoes were named as the nation’s favorite side dish. Stuffing/dressing and mac and cheese followed behind as top choices in the report.

Louisiana’s favorite side dish is mac and cheese. The cheesy noodle dish is a rising favorite compared to last year, with 27% of Americans saying it is their favorite.

People in the U.S. may be straying from classic recipes for side dishes. The report said cooks will look to add flair to dishes this year with favorite ingredients and flavors. Forty percent want sides with creamy textures, 39% crave sweet flavors and 33% are turning up the heat by adding spicy ingredients.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts