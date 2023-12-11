MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 10th, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1809 hosted their 4th Annual Toy Drive and Wrap Party to help local charities in the community. These men and women went above and beyond to ensure every child has a gift to open this Christmas.

“It’s really important because it can get the kids what they can have, and what they will be able to have,” Auxiliary member Kirsten Ray said.

VFW Post Commander, Christopher LeGuin, said VFW and Auxiliary officials collaborated to put on this Toy Drive to help children at Wellspring and CASA of NELA.

“They filled out a wish list, and we tried to fill that wish list. We also contacted different organizations at CASA to see what they needed, and we tried to fill that need too. We grilled hamburgers and sausages, and had a Christmas meal. We put on the Saints game, and Christmas music, and just enjoy the day and try to help others out.”

Over 500 toys lined up on tables and boxes for this cause.

“With the toy drives going on, maybe they may get overlooked. Maybe we can pick specific children to help out within that,” VFW Quartermaster, Stepheni LeGuin said.

“Harley Davidson helped us out with a lot of toys. We had a toy run with them. We had a really big year this year, I think,” Auxiliary president of Post 1809, Debra Larche said.

The drive also received many donations from the community and post members. But one member may have one special reason to give back.

“I was a less fortunate child in Baskin, Louisiana,” Boyce Free said. “These ladies got us to come to church one night. They had a box prepared for me and my two siblings with our names on them. I will never forget. They were angels. And I said, whenever I get a chance to do the same for other children that those angels did for me and my siblings, I will do it. And this is the opportunity.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts