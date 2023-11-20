"Lawyer Don" and Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — It’s turkey time in Kenner.

At Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

That’s where lawyer Don D’Aunoy and the LIttle Zion Missionary Baptist Church come together as neighbors.

The work across the street from each other.

And this holiday season, they’re working together.

For the neighbors, that means a Thanksgiving turkey.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is there.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts