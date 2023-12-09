NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Christmas is a few weeks away, and each year, Toys for Tots looks to make sure thousands of children receive toys.

“It’s something very heartwarming about helping families in our own community,” says Toys for Tots Community Outreach Coordinator Jessica Viva.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve has been gearing up for its annual Toys for Tots campaign to make sure each child has presents come Christmas day.

“The rewarding feeling is knowing that when Christmas day arrives, there will be children around the city that have something waiting for them under the tree,” says Viva.

In past years, they have been successful. Last year, the organization gave out more than 80,000 toys, exceeding its goal. Yet, this year, the need for toys has increased since the campaign isn’t close to its mark.

“Although it looks like there are many toys here, we only got about 28,000 to serve. We were able to serve 65,000 children last year. Possibly because of how bad the economy is, we are struggling to even meet our 50,000-child goal,” says Viva.

Understanding this year has been hard overall, they know bringing a smile to their kids’ faces makes all the difference with even just one donation.

“New Orleans is really good about showing up for each other when we need it the most. I think this is an opportunity for us as a community for us to get together as a community and show them what we got,” says Viva.

Donation drop-offs can be found easily.

“What a person can do if they’d like is Google the Toys for Tots campaign, it’ll be the very first search result. There, they’ll be able to look at a map of their community and find the local drop site,” says Viva.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Toys for Tots warehouse located at 2940 Royal St.

