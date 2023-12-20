NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As people start to finalize their holiday plans and grab those last-minute gifts, planning a meal can become lost in the shuffle.

It can be easy to get caught up in the spirit of giving, and even easier to forget that last-minute grocery run.

Whether you need a break this holiday season or cooking isn’t your forte, WGNO put together a list of restaurants in Greater New Orleans open on Christmas Day.

The Boulevard American Bistro

The Boulevard American Bistro is serving a prix-fixe menu on Christmas Day that includes a choice of gumbo or salad, a prime rib with mashed potatoes and a choice of dessert. For more information about pricing and reservations, visit The Boulevard website.

4241 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie

5171 Citrus Blvd., Elmwood

70340 LA-21, Covington

534 St. Louis St., New Orleans

Jack Rose

Jack Rose is offering a Prix Fixe-style menu on Christmas Day that includes a choice of appetizer, soup or salad, entree and dessert. For more information about pricing, reservations and hours, visit the Jack Rose website.

2031 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans

Domenica

Domenica is serving up a special Christmas menu that offers a choice of appetizers, pasta, entrees and desserts. A kid’s menu will also be available. For more information, visit the Domenica website.

123 Baronne St., New Orleans

Gyu-Kaku

Gyu-Kaku will be open on Christmas Day and is offering a limited-time holiday menu. For more information about what’s on the menu, reservations and pricing, visit the Gyu-Kaku website.

400 Lafayette St., New Orleans

Compère Lapin

Compère Lapin is serving a three-course prix fixe menu on Christmas Day that will be served family style. A wine pairing will also be available for an additional price. For more information, visit the Compère Lapin website.

535 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans

Couvant

Couvant at The Eliza Jane is hosting a three-course Christmas Brunch on Christmas Day “where traditional flavors meet a distinctive New Orleans twist.” For more information about the menu, pricing and reservations, visit The Eliza Jane website.

317 Magazine St., New Orleans

The Italian Barrel

The Italian Barrel is serving a special Christmas menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a choice of soup or salad, pasta, an entree and dessert. For more information about pricing and reservations, visit The Italian Barrel website.

1240 Decatur St., New Orleans

King Brasserie & Bar

King Brasserie is open on Christmas Day and is serving a four-course Réveillon menu that will highlight “the beloved Creole flavors often found in the holiday feast.” For more information, visit the King Brasserie & Bar website.

521 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans

King Fish New Orleans

King Fish New Orleans is offering a “festive feast” on Christmas Day that includes fried turkey, cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, cornbread and a sweet potato pecan crumble in addition to its regular menu.

337 Chartres St., New Orleans

Tujague’s

Tujague’s is offering a special three-course Christmas Day menu with a choice of gumbo or salad, an entree and bread pudding. For more information about the menu, visit the Tujague’s website.

429 Decatur St., New Orleans

Flamingo A-Go-Go

Flamingo A-Go-Go is serving up a special meal on Christmas day including fried turkey with crawfish cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, cornbread and sweet potato pecan crumble.

869 Magazine St., New Orleans

A Tavola Restaurant & Wine Bar

This Metairie Italian restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to the A Tavola Facebook page.

3413 Veterans Blvd., Metairie

Landry’s Seafood House

Landry’s Seafood House is open on Christmas Day and will be offering a holiday menu with “southern flair.” For more information, visit the Landry’s Seafood House website.

620 Decatur St., New Orleans

8000 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans

