NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans Christmas tradition since the 1930’s is aglow in the lobby of the Roosevelt Hotel.

On Tuesday (Nov.29), Grammy award-winning singer Irma Thomas flipped the switch to illuminate 112,000 lights. The display also includes 4,000 glass ornaments dangling from 42 trees, and 1,600 garland strands.

Thomas says she is honored to be a part of the holiday tradition.

“To be a local person and come out and see a lot of folks who grew up listening to my music and starting their Christmas holiday by lighting up the Waldorf, I’m loving it,” she said.

When asked for her Christmas wish, she said she hoped for peace.

“That people learn to get along and how to communicate with each other instead of fighting,” said Thomas.

