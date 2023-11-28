TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Inmates in the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Transitional Work Release Program donated toys and gifts to children in the parish.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said Christopher Boudreaux, Jearmie Bourg Jr., Andy Gautreaux, Jessie Lambas Jr., Grant Luke, Elgin Parfait Jr., Reginald Ratliff, Johnathon Stewart, Jerome Verdin and Elroy Williams Sr. donated $800 worth of toys and gifts to the parish’s Toys for Tots program.

Soignet said the 10 inmates made the request to the Corrections Staff and the Department of Corrections to donate the toys.

He said the money used to purchase the toys came from the inmates’ accounts linked to the Transitional Work Release Program. Once purchased, the toys were dropped off at the Toys for Tots program.

TPSO officials said the program allows chosen inmates to “work various jobs throughout several parishes, as a way to reacclimate them to the work force and allow them to develop the tools necessary to become a productive member of society upon their release.”

“I am extremely proud of each and every inmate that developed and participated in this amazing venture. Our offenders in the program have made great strides in not only their employment, but in their personal growth. I understand that the TWP does not work for everyone, but this is a wonderful example of what can be accomplished when we work together to make our community a better place for all. These men decided on their own to give back, and make a difference, and I believe they should be commended for their actions,” said Soignet.

