NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Roosevelt Hotel lit its lobby on Tuesday night for a Christmas celebration.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez talked with guests and Santa Claus about this “winter wonderland.”

Nearly 40 trees with more than 100,000 twinkly lights, 4,000 glass ornaments and 1,600 square feet of garland illuminate The Roosevelt Hotel.

The Roosevelt’s been decorating its lobby for Christmas since the 1930s. Then, in 2009, it took it up a notch.

“Post-Katrina we changed the decor. We wanted to make it more elegant,” said General Manager of The Roosevelt Hotel Tod Chambers.

Chambers went on to say, “We want people to come in. We want people to feel like they are part of a great place.”

Chambers said a lot of work goes into decorating the hotel for the holidays.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez was there when the lights lit up the Roosevelt lobby:

“Literally an army of people. It takes them about a week to put decor up in the hotel. When I say an army, it’s probably 30 or 40 people working to get these things all put up,” Chambers said.

Hung with care for all to share.

“It is the most Instagrammable place in the city,” Chambers said.

