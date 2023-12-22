NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — She was on a roll.

In her kitchen, New Orleans Chef Jackie Blanchard was working.

And she was thinking, according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood.

Blanchard was thinking about how she could help others with what she did in her New Orleans restaurant.

It’s called Sukeban.

At first, she created sushi and sent the money made to help folks in Hawaii after the wildfires in Maui.

Now, the mission is closer to home.

It’s a Louisiana Blue Crab Roll.

And the money made from this menu item goes to help people who need it here during the holidays.

