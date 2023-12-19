HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — With the holiday season in full swing, officials with Southeastern Louisiana University are reminding Hammond and Ponchatoula residents of its Christmas tree recycling program.

According to a release, Southeastern’s Turtle Cove Environmental Research Station and its partners will use the recycled trees to restore local wetlands.

Southeastern officials said the university has been running the program for 29 years, and students from Rob Moreau’s environmental awareness class work with volunteers to place the trees in the Manchac Swamp Wetlands.

Through the program, 45,000 trees have been used to help with restoration efforts.

According to Moreau, “Southeastern scientists and volunteers at Turtle Cove use the discarded trees to help build up marshland in areas that have been impacted by erosion and other factors.”

Residents in Hammond and Ponchatoula can drop off their trees at the Hammond maintenance facility at 18104 Highway 190 next to the Piggly Wiggly or 385 North 4th St. near the fence.

Trees will also be collected at the Southeastern Sustainability Center at 2101 North Oak St.

Residents can begin dropping off trees on Jan. 4 through Mardi Gras Day. To be accepted, trees cannot be decorated or flocked.

For more information, visit the Southeastern Louisiana University website.

