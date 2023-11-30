SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Santa Claus is coming to town, and his first stop is Slidell for the 35th annual Christmas Under the Stars festival in Griffith Park.

You better watch out, you better not cry, and you better not pout because Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be full of holiday cheer with candy canes in hand, ready to greet children mailing off their wish lists to the North Pole.

Students with the Slidell High School choir will sing as families enter the park.

And all ye faithful will be invited to view the many decorated cottages on display with some fan-favorite Christmas scenes like The Grinch, The Nightmare Before Christmas and even a good, old bayou Christmas morning.

The hundreds of twinkling lights will be bright enough to bring joy to the world and lead the three wise men to the manger cottage displaying the birth of Christ.

Christmas under the Stars will run from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31. the free event will be open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

