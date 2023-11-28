SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — It’s beginning to taste a lot like Christmas.

Of course, it is at Sugar Love Bakery in Slidell.

That’s where WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood finds Rudolph the Red-Nosed Cake.

Yes, the reindeer has become a cake for the holiday season.

That’s the creativity of Sugar Love Bakery’s baker-in-chief, Sierra Zeringue.

Zeringue started the bakery in her home kitchen.

Now she’s got a full-time address.

And a bakery business that ships sweet stuff across America.

WGNO News will be on the road in Slidell this Thursday, Nov. 30 live at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

