SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — It’s beginning to taste a lot like Christmas.
Of course, it is at Sugar Love Bakery in Slidell.
That’s where WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood finds Rudolph the Red-Nosed Cake.
Yes, the reindeer has become a cake for the holiday season.
That’s the creativity of Sugar Love Bakery’s baker-in-chief, Sierra Zeringue.
Zeringue started the bakery in her home kitchen.
Now she’s got a full-time address.
And a bakery business that ships sweet stuff across America.
