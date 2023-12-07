NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Have you started your holiday shopping yet?

When shopping in-store, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith advises residents to be alert and aware at all times.

In addition to staying alert and aware, Smith also recommends the following safety tips:

Park in well-lit, high-traffic areas at stores and malls.

Don’t shop alone.

Shop during daylight hours if possible.

Don’t be distracted by talking on the phone, texting or using social media while walking to your car.

Keep your keys in your free hand so you can quickly get into your car, lock the doors and leave.

If you’re shopping online this holiday season, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne advises residents to continuously monitor their bank accounts and beware of holiday scams.

Champagne said setting up alerts on your bank accounts can help you closely monitor any suspicious activity and spot it sooner.

He also recommends consistently monitoring your transaction history, as people tend to spend more money during the holiday season.

According to a social media post from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, “In the event of unauthorized transactions or discrepancies in your account, continual monitoring of your account will help if you need to report suspicious activity to your bank or credit union.”

St. Charles Parish deputies are also advising residents to be aware of holiday scams.

They say to beware of suspicious emails asking to change your password or account information. If you need to change your password or confirm your account information, visit the company’s official website and call its official phone number.

Deputies also advise residents not to open emails stating there is a problem with their order or shipping, even if it appears to come from an official business like FedEx, UPS, USPS or other shipping companies.

Instead, track your order from the company’s official website, and don’t click on any suspicious links sent through email.

