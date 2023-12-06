NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One of the big attractions at New Orleans hotels this time of year is the holiday decorations.

At The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, there is a gingerbread streetcar that some may call a “sweetcar.”

For the fourth holiday season, The Ritz-Carlton’s gingerbread streetcar is delighting guests with its sweetness.

“The Ritz-Carlton pastry chefs start baking the gingerbread around Halloween time. For three consecutive 12–18-hour days they work on getting all the gingerbread, candy and icing onto the streetcar,” said Senior Communications Manager at Ritz-Carlton New Orleans Annie Jones.

While this streetcar is a treat for the eyes, it is not a treat for the taste buds.

But it is a treat to see all the celebrity riders featured on the gingerbread streetcar. Every year, the hotel changes the celebrity faces you see “riding” the streetcar.

“Everyone here has shown a connection to Louisiana. Whether they were born here, worked here, or contributed something culturally,” Jones said.

This year, some of the celebrity riders include fitness guru Richard Simmons, LSU coach Kim Mulkey, performer Bianca Del Rio, Grammy award-winning musician Jon Batiste, Soul Queen of New Orleans Irma Thomas, Saints Quarterback Derek Carr, chef Emeril Lagasse, Rex the King of Carnival, actor John Goodman, musician Jeremy Davenport and pop star Britney Spears.

One featured celebrity they are very proud to have is none other than “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts.

“She’s such an icon of Louisiana broadcasting and broadcasting in general. We are really proud to have her on,” Jones said.

The gingerbread streetcar is quite the sight.

“We have all kinds of little details that you may notice if you come and take a look. We have our address here on it, 921 Canal St., and also of course Mr. Bingle. Mr. Bingle is on the end of the streetcar this year because he’s next to our new ‘Bingle Bar,’ which is open weekends in December,” Jones said.

The Ritz-Carlton also has a tugboat made of gingerbread called the “SS Bingle” that is located on the first floor of the hotel.

The gingerbread streetcar can be found in the lobby on the third floor of the hotel.

